Schaerbeek fire: four people evacuated to hospital ...

Police at the scene of the fire in Schaerbeek. Credit: CV/DR/BX1

Four people have been evacuated to a hospital due to the intoxication smoke from a fire in Schaerbeek.

The fire broke out at an automatic repairs store located at 329 Chaussée de Louvain in Schaerbeek on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were notified at 10:00 AM about fumes of smoke and went to the scene.

The firefighters’ intervention is currently still in progress. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, reports BX1.

The nearby market at Place Dailly has been evacuated and anybody close to where the fire broke out has been advised to wear a mask to protect themselves from toxic fumes, BX1 added.

The Chaussée de Louvain is closed to traffic and traffic is blocked from Meiser to Place Dailly.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times