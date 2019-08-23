 
Inquiry launched over homophobic incident ignored by police officers
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 23 August, 2019
Latest News:
Security guard: a misunderstood but appreciated job by...
Inquiry launched over homophobic incident ignored by police...
Belgium’s teen climate leader will file complaint over...
Thousands of Belgians could lose bank accounts under...
Belgium in Brief: Best fries in Europe, Wallonia...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 23 August 2019
    Security guard: a misunderstood but appreciated job by Belgians
    Inquiry launched over homophobic incident ignored by police officers
    Belgium’s teen climate leader will file complaint over attack at music festival
    Thousands of Belgians could lose bank accounts under new US banking law
    Belgium in Brief: Best fries in Europe, Wallonia for sale and drinking on the street
    Banned from match, over a dozen Antwerp FC supporters arrested in the Netherlands
    Around 700 people attend drinks on rue de la Loi to denounce climate change
    E313 highway completely blocked after two traffic accidents
    Socialist party VP to join race for Belgian EU Commissioner
    Brexit could bring thousands of nurses to Belgium, but elsewhere jobs will be lost
    Police deny presence of Legionella bacteria in barracks
    ‘Go back to your country’: xenophobic messages scratched on woman’s car
    New cable theft disrupts railway traffic on Brussels line
    Kinepolis aims to open new complexes, but faces legal barriers
    European Bat Night to be held in Brussels on 24 and 31 August
    Flemish schools hit by teacher shortage
    Brexit agreement remains possible until 31 October, not just within “30 days”, says Merkel
    Brussels Games Festival returns to the Belgian capital 
    Lufthansa offers passengers a new program to compensate for C02 emissions
    Vincent Kompany to wear the captain’s armband for Anderlecht from Friday
    View more

    Inquiry launched over homophobic incident ignored by police officers

    Friday, 23 August 2019
    © Belga

    As a homophobic incident is at the centre of an internal inquiry within the Bruxelles-Capitale-Ixelles police, the LGBT community is questioning officers’ laissez-faire attitude when its members are victims of abuse, De Morgen reported on Thursday.

    The incident being investigated occurred on Tuesday in the early evening on a cafe terrace in the rue du Marché au Charbon. A woman picked on some homosexual customers in an escalating situation which prompted the owner to approach two police officers on nearby patrol for help.

    The officers in question, however, refused to intervene.

    Frédérick da Soghe, who is also president of the Brussels LGBTQI+ shopkeepers’ association, stated in a post on Facebook that this is a typical reaction when homophobic abuse is reported to the police.

    According to figures by the anti-discrimination group Unia, this kind of behaviour is on the increase.

    The complainants, often reluctant to go to the police, generally get the impression they are dealing with officers who are disinterested or ignorant, if not quite simply homophobic, when it comes to dealing with the problem.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job