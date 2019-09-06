Twice as many human trafficking cases caught at Belgian airports in 2018

In 2018, 71 cases of human trafficking occurred in Belgian airports, against 37 in 2017 and 11 in 2016, De Tijd reported on Friday. 23 people were arrested for the crime last year.

Most of the cases occurred at Brussels Airport.

The increase in incidences is linked to new screening measures that have taken place since April 2018 in connection with the fight against terrorism. An emergency alert is often given with regard to persons implicated in people smuggling cases, according to the Minister of the Interior Pieter de Crem (CD&V).

Additionally, the federal police figures communicated by the DH indicate that criminal activity is decreasing in Brussels Airport.

On average, two thefts are reported on a daily basis at Zaventem (704 cases in 2018). In 2015, The federal police recorded 870 thefts. The number has fallen by 19% in two years.

The Brussels Times