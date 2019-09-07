 
Korean investors want to buy the Brussels Finance Tower
Saturday, 07 September, 2019
    Saturday, 07 September 2019
    Korean investors want to buy the Brussels Finance Tower
    Korean investors want to buy the Brussels Finance Tower

    Sunday, 08 September 2019
    Credit: Belga

    Korean investors are ready to shell out more than 1.3 billion euros for the Brussels Finance Tower, financial press agency Bloomberg announced on Thursday. 

    The group is currently locked in exclusive discussions with the current owner, Dutch company Breevast. 

    The tower houses the Federal Public Finance Service, who are renting the office space. The skyscraper is located on the roundabout at rue Royale, near the Botanical gardens. It is the highest building in Belgium. 

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

