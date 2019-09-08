British Airways cancels hundreds of flights, including all Brussels ones

British Airways has cancelled most of Monday and Tuesday’s 850 flights because of a pilot’s strike.

The British airline announced the cancellations on Sunday. Negotiations to try and prevent the company’s first strike in 40 years took place over the weekend, but were unsuccessful. All flights to and from Brussels have been cancelled.

Passengers going to and from London will be most severely affected. Heathrow Airport has been hit hardest by the cancellations, followed by Gatwick. The smallest London airport, London City, has not been affected by the strike.

Pilots are demanding a pay rise and new agreements regarding bonuses and payments in shares. British Airways, part of the aeronautical group listed on the IAG Stock exchange, said pilots were offered an “honourable” pay rise.

The company threatened to limit privileges for staff members taking part in the strike, which would mean pilots and their families would no longer get discounts on flights.

The strike will also impact Brussels Airport. British Airways has cancelled all flights between Brussels and London on Monday and Tuesday. There are normally 12 flights a day, six outbound and six returns.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times