Cycle use in Brussels receives €500,000 boost...

A fund aimed at encouraging the use of bicycles in Belgium’s capital is supporting four new projects to improve infrastructure for cyclists.

The projects have been granted a total of €526,160 by the Bikes in Brussels Fund, managed by the Fondation Roi Baudouin (King Baudouin Foundation).

This is the second batch of projects supported by Bikes in Brussels since its creation in 2018 to encourage the development of bicycle use in the Belgian capital. The fund supports initiatives by associations, public authorities, and public and private partners that encourage cycle use by improving infrastructure or making equipment available.

One of the new beneficiaries is the Royal Uccle Sport hockey and tennis club, which will install a 60-slot cycle park and raise players’ awareness to encourage them to use cycles more.

Bikes in Brussels is also supporting Saint-Gilles commune’s VeloSc(h)ool Project, which has two parts: the designation of 20 cycling streets, where bicycles will have priority over cars, and the expansion of its cycle park thanks to the purchase of dozens of bicycles, along with more cycling classes in all the commune’s primary schools.

The Fund has provided Jette with support for its project to build an overpass for pedestrians and cyclists, while Schaerbeek, which had already planned to buy and install 20 cycle racks, will now be able to buy an additional 50.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times