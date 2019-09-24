 
Cycle use in Brussels receives €500,000 boost
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 24 September, 2019
Latest News:
Wastewater from Brussels-North polluted with hydrocarbons...
Paramedic severely injured after Porsche crashes into ambulance...
Stephanie tunnel reopened to traffic after flooding...
Cycle use in Brussels receives €500,000 boost...
One in three students suffer from bullying, study...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 24 September 2019
    Wastewater from Brussels-North polluted with hydrocarbons
    Paramedic severely injured after Porsche crashes into ambulance
    Stephanie tunnel reopened to traffic after flooding
    Cycle use in Brussels receives €500,000 boost
    One in three students suffer from bullying, study shows
    Brussels Airlines will repatriate Thomas Cook passengers from Tunisia
    The right to be forgotten is not global, court rules
    Belgian toddler Pia to be screened for compatibility with world’s most expensive drug
    Brexit: UK parliament will resume, calls for Johnson resignation
    27,000 travellers to be impacted by railway works at Bruxelles-Midi
    Police car parked in handicapped spot sparks internal investigation
    10,000 copies of the limited edition ‘Monopoly Brussels’ go on sale
    Half of the children in Brussels live in multilingual family, study says
    Flemish city looks to ban sales of laughing gas canisters in night shops
    Belgians found to be aware of cyber risks, but careless about them
    New ‘mosque of the future’ in Jette advised against by committee
    Eden Hazard named in FIFA’s World XI 2019, but not Kevin De Bruyne
    Half of the Thomas Cook branches in Belgium are closed
    Belgian travellers fly with Thomas Cook bookings, despite warnings
    Belgian customers warned against paying money to Thomas Cook
    View more

    Cycle use in Brussels receives €500,000 boost

    Tuesday, 24 September 2019
    © Belga

    A fund aimed at encouraging the use of bicycles in Belgium’s capital is supporting four new projects to improve infrastructure for cyclists.

    The projects have been granted a total of €526,160 by the Bikes in Brussels Fund, managed by the Fondation Roi Baudouin (King Baudouin Foundation).

    This is the second batch of projects supported by Bikes in Brussels since its creation in 2018 to encourage the development of bicycle use in the Belgian capital. The fund supports initiatives by associations, public authorities, and public and private partners that encourage cycle use by improving infrastructure or making equipment available.

    One of the new beneficiaries is the Royal Uccle Sport hockey and tennis club, which will install a 60-slot cycle park and raise players’ awareness to encourage them to use cycles more.

    Bikes in Brussels is also supporting Saint-Gilles commune’s VeloSc(h)ool Project, which has two parts: the designation of 20 cycling streets, where bicycles will have priority over cars, and the expansion of its cycle park thanks to the purchase of dozens of bicycles, along with more cycling classes in all the commune’s primary schools.

    The Fund has provided Jette with support for its project to build an overpass for pedestrians and cyclists, while Schaerbeek, which had already planned to buy and install 20 cycle racks, will now be able to buy an additional 50.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job