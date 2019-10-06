Shots fired outside Brussels nightclub, one injured

Shots were fired Sunday morning after a fight broke out in the Eclips night club in Anderlecht, Brussels.

One man has been injured but his condition is under control. The perpetrator behind the shooting has not yet been arrested.

The incident took place around 6 am Sunday morning, according to the Belga news agency.

Two men would have fought inside the club before the situation degenerated.

“One of the men fired on the other four times, on the parking lot in front of the disco,” said Attorney General Denis Goeman.

“The investigation is ongoing, but the suspect has not been arrested yet. Police and ammunition experts visited the scene.”

The 25-year-old victim was shot twice in the leg and lower abdomen. However, no vital organ were touched.

The Brussels Times