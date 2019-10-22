Juncker condemns ‘the waste of time’ spent talking about Brexit rather than improving citizens’ lives

The president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, on Tuesday condemned the time and energy wasted during his term of office that is ending in talking about Brexit rather than policies to better citizens’ lives.

“I found it hard to spend so much time during my term of office occupied with Brexit, when my only thought was for the way in which the Union could do more for its citizens,” he regretted during a plenary debate, speaking “of the time and the energy wasted.”

The Luxembourger assured that the EU had done “everything in its power” to ensure the United Kingdom’s orderly departure.”At least we can look ourselves in the face and say we have done everything in our power to ensure this departure is an orderly one,” he commented.

The European Parliament confirmed on Monday, as decided in a resolution last September, that it would not ratify the withdrawal agreement while the ratification process has not been finalised in the British Parliament.

On the way out himself, Council President Donald Tusk confirmed he was consulting the leaders of the Twenty-seven member states and would make a decision in the next few days. “That will depend on what the British Parliament decides, or does not decide,” he commented, appealing to those present “to be ready for anything.”

The Brussels Times