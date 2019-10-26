 
Cirque du Soleil returns to Brussels as part of its European tour
Saturday, 26 October, 2019
    Cirque du Soleil returns to Brussels as part of its European tour

    Saturday, 26 October 2019

    The Cirque du Soleil production “Corteo” will be in Brussels in November as part of a European tour.

    The acrobatic show was created and presented under the big top in Montreal in 2005 and has since been applauded by more than 8 million people across the globe. 

    The show, written and directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, brings together fifty acrobats, musicians, singers and actors from all five continents.

    It was conceived as a joyous procession, a festive parade for a clown’s funeral, combining acrobatics, comedy and theatre, immersing the audience in “a strange time space between heaven and earth” the organizers announced. 

    Corteo, which means “cortege” in Italian, will do seven performances at Forest National, from 21 to 24 November, and then return to Belgium for performances at Antwerp’s Lotto Arena in March 2020. 

    Tickets are on sale via www.cirquedusoleil.com/corteo.

    The Brussels Times

