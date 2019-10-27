Highest-polluting motorcycles could be banned in Brussels from 2022

The Brussels government adopted the definitive version of its Climate plan on Thursday.

It commits Brussels authorities to fixing new guidelines for the low-emission zone (LEZ) from 2025 and extending them to include motorcycles. Attentive reading of the relevant section of the full version of the plan (73 pages long) seems to suggest that the highest-polluting motorcycles could be banned from 2022 as a consequence.

The previous government created a low-emission zone, which includes areas in all the Brussels communes. The progressive ban of the highest-polluting diesel and petrol vehicles between now and 2025 is currently underway.

The Climate plan will phase out the use of diesel by 2030 and the use of petrol and GPL by 2035 at the latest.

To achieve this, the Brussels government has committed to “setting new benchmarks for the LEZ for all types of vehicle for 2025-2035” next year. It will do this “while working with stakeholders and any affected professional sectors. We will be taking into account the social, economic and budget impact and the alternative technologies available.”

The Brussels government will draw up stricter access criteria and extend the types of vehicles included. It plans to ban diesel cars by 2030 and petrol and GPL cars by 2035. It also plans “to add motorcycles to the LEZ rules, which are currently not included for operational reasons. The highest-polluting motorcycles will be added in 2022.”

Brussels authorities are considering “creating zero-emission zones (ZEZ)” in the ‘pentagon’ in the centre of the capital and in certain high-traffic zones such as shopping hubs. These ZEZ will have stricter access criteria than the LEZ. “Diesel and petrol vehicles and motorcycles will be banned earlier in these zones. There will eventually be a complete ban on driving lorries in these zones. This will take into account any possible exceptions.”

It has already been established that non-rechargeable hybrid petrol engines and CNG engines will not be affected by the stricter access criteria because of their environmental qualities. “Banning them too would amount to a total ban on fossil fuel engines and it might be considered later, depending on the alternative technologies available on the market and how accessible they are.” The current ‘day pass’ that allows people to drive banned vehicles in the LEZ eight times a year will remain in use.

Finally, there will be stricter checks in the LEZ, notably for foreign vehicles, via the introduction of mobile teams and particle filter fraud detection.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times