 
Highest-polluting motorcycles could be banned in Brussels from 2022
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 27 October, 2019
Latest News:
Highest-polluting motorcycles could be banned in Brussels from...
IS leader killed in US special operation...
The pact that triggered WWII...
Cirque du Soleil returns to Brussels as part...
InBev accused of cartel activity in Indian market...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 27 October 2019
    Highest-polluting motorcycles could be banned in Brussels from 2022
    IS leader killed in US special operation
    The pact that triggered WWII
    Cirque du Soleil returns to Brussels as part of its European tour
    InBev accused of cartel activity in Indian market
    Belgium ‘socioeconomically inadequate,’ says new report
    Belgian minister calls for a minimum €1,500 pension
    King Philippe addresses Princess Elisabeth at her 18th birthday
    27 EU members undecided on length of Brexit delay
    Belgian sex industry sees a billion euro record year
    “Almost limitless” potential in off-shore windfarms
    10 billion dollars pledged to climate fund
    Brussels café’s to open doors for annual theatre festival in November
    No reduction in military presence on Belgian streets
    Yellow Vests prepare to mark their movement’s first anniversary
    EU halts Brexit extension decision as UK holds vote on snap election
    Lifeless body retrieved from the Dijle river in Leuven
    Too many Belgians don’t know enough about health matters
    Train passengers forced to stand as conductor takes entire wagon for himself
    World’s largest Lego event comes to Brussels
    View more

    Highest-polluting motorcycles could be banned in Brussels from 2022

    Monday, 28 October 2019
    Credit: Belga

    The Brussels government adopted the definitive version of its Climate plan on Thursday. 

    It commits Brussels authorities to fixing new guidelines for the low-emission zone (LEZ) from 2025 and extending them to include motorcycles. Attentive reading of the relevant section of the full version of the plan (73 pages long) seems to suggest that the highest-polluting motorcycles could be banned from 2022 as a consequence. 

    The previous government created a low-emission zone, which includes areas in all the Brussels communes.  The progressive ban of the highest-polluting diesel and petrol vehicles between now and 2025 is currently underway. 

    The Climate plan will phase out the use of diesel by 2030 and the use of petrol and GPL by 2035 at the latest. 

    To achieve this, the Brussels government has committed to “setting new benchmarks for the LEZ for all types of vehicle for 2025-2035” next year. It will do this “while working with stakeholders and any affected professional sectors. We will be taking into account the social, economic and budget impact and the alternative technologies available.” 

    The Brussels government will draw up stricter access criteria and extend the types of vehicles included. It plans to ban diesel cars by 2030 and petrol and GPL cars by 2035. It also plans “to add motorcycles to the LEZ rules, which are currently not included for operational reasons. The highest-polluting motorcycles will be added in 2022.” 

    Brussels authorities are considering “creating zero-emission zones (ZEZ)” in the ‘pentagon’ in the centre of the capital and in certain high-traffic zones such as shopping hubs. These ZEZ will have stricter access criteria than the LEZ. “Diesel and petrol vehicles and motorcycles will be banned earlier in these zones. There will eventually be a complete ban on driving lorries in these zones. This will take into account any possible exceptions.” 

    It has already been established that non-rechargeable hybrid petrol engines and CNG engines will not be affected by the stricter access criteria because of their environmental qualities. “Banning them too would amount to a total ban on fossil fuel engines and it might be considered later, depending on the alternative technologies available on the market and how accessible they are.” The current ‘day pass’ that allows people to drive banned vehicles in the LEZ eight times a year will remain in use. 

    Finally, there will be stricter checks in the LEZ, notably for foreign vehicles, via the introduction of mobile teams and particle filter fraud detection. 

    Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job