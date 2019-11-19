Climate NGOs will attempt a human chain around Brussels

The chain will happen a week after the fourth global strike, which will be organised in various parts of the world. Credit: © Belga

Just over a year after the start of nationwide actions in favour of the climate in Belgium, Climate Express and Coalition Climat have announced they will organise a human chain around Brussels on 8 December to coincide with the UN climate summit in Madrid.

“The year that has just ended has been really historic,” the climate groups explained on the Facebook page dedicated to the Human Chain event. “Since Claim the Climate in December 2018, hundreds of thousands of Belgians took to the streets for the climate. Young people, grandparents, employees, teachers, students, scientists, doctors…

“Never before had so many people raised their voices to call for the same thing: greater urgency, more ambition for the climate and an equitable transition for everyone.”

The organisations involved stress that the demonstrators’ demand is far from satisfied and, “despite the politicians’ good words,” no measures have been taken. “We need to raise the tone, it’s about everyone’s future,” they said. “That’s why we are keeping up the pressure.”

The chain will happen a week after the fourth global strike, which will be organised in various parts of the world. In Belgium, it will take place in Antwerp, Brussels, Ghent and Leuven.



Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times