 
Magnette condemns meeting by Saint-Josse mayor with extremist Turks
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 16 December, 2019
Latest News:
Magnette condemns meeting by Saint-Josse mayor with extremist...
Artist known as Panamarenko dies aged 79...
After Johnson’s victory, post-Brexit citizens’ rights at stake...
Israel welcomes Aalst carnival removal from UNESCO list...
Antwerp drugs criminal stages his own death to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 16 December 2019
    Magnette condemns meeting by Saint-Josse mayor with extremist Turks
    Artist known as Panamarenko dies aged 79
    After Johnson’s victory, post-Brexit citizens’ rights at stake
    Israel welcomes Aalst carnival removal from UNESCO list
    Antwerp drugs criminal stages his own death to escape gangland revenge
    PTB minimum pension proposal gets 100K signatures
    UN declares 20 July ‘World Chess Day’
    US House Speaker Pelosi pays tribute at Bastogne
    King Albert II paternity case: Lawyer downplays latest court ruling
    EU main donor of humanitarian aid to displaced persons
    Belgian start-up invents device to diagnose sleep disorders
    Nine-year-old Belgian genius quits university
    Hate preacher banned from Molenbeek for a month
    Belgium’s socialist trade union fights for €14 minimum wage
    Vlaams Belang now most popular party in Flanders – latest poll
    Justice warns of robberies by fake postmen
    King Albert ruling was monumental, but not the end of the story
    New homes too well insulated to make phone calls?
    Belgium responds to Johnson’s Brexit win
    Young activists hailed for pushing climate to the top of global agenda
    View more

    Magnette condemns meeting by Saint-Josse mayor with extremist Turks

    Monday, 16 December 2019
    Saint-Josse mayor Emir Kir denies having sought contact with extreme right party © Belga

    Paul Magnette, president of the French-speaking socialist party PS, has strongly condemned a meeting held earlier this month between the PS mayor of the Brussels commune of Saint-Josse, Emir Kir, and six Turkish mayors, including two who are members of the extreme right-wing MHP party, which is accused of being close to the Grey Wolf organised crime group.

    Magnette was appearing on the Sunday lunchtime politics show L’invité presented by veteran political journalist Pascal Vrebos. In recent weeks, Magnette has been one of the informateurs appointed by the King to look for ways to form a new federal government. More recently, he met with Antwerp mayor and N-VA president Bart De Wever, but that meeting failed to deliver common ground.

    When the question of the behaviour of Kir, himself of Turkish origin and mayor of one of the capital’s most cosmopolitan communes, as well as the smallest and poorest, Magnette did not hesitate.

    The cordon sanitaire is a reality against the Vlaams Belang, as it should be against any party on the extreme right wing, whoever they are and wherever they come from,” he said. The so-called cordon sanitaire is a “gentleman’s agreement” between the political parties in Belgium to agree not to conduct any business with the Vlaams Belang, whatever their support among members of the public. However its mention by Magnette is also a dog-whistle call to French-speaking voters who have a tendency to conflate Vlaams Belang with N-VA. His PS party has made it clear it will not enter into a coalition that includes the N-VA, despite its being the leading party in Flanders.

    Emir Kir, meanwhile, is due in the near future to appear before the socialist party’s “vigilance committee” which scrutinises the behaviour of elected members. Kir has expressed his willingness to comply.

    Contrary to what has been said, I did not issue an invitation to meet those mayors. My office was contacted by the association of Turkish municipalities, which is politically neutral, and which informed us they would be present for a working meeting at the EU’s Committee of the Regions [in Brussels]. The association also wished to have a meeting with me.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job