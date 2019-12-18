 
Eddy Merckx elected 'leader of the year' at the 2019 Lobby Awards
Wednesday, 18 December, 2019
    Eddy Merckx elected ‘leader of the year’ at the 2019 Lobby Awards

    Wednesday, 18 December 2019
    © Belga

    The Lobby magazine on Tuesday elected Eddy Merckx as ‘leader of the year’, someone who has most influenced Belgian francophone opinion, at the 2019 Lobby Awards ceremony.

    Last July, the Tour de France paid tribute to the Belgian, five-time winner of the Grande Boucle. The prizes were distributed at the Palais des Beaux-Arts in Brussels.

    The Lobby Awards have been given each year since 2010 to ‘leaders’, or people who have influenced French-speaking Belgian opinion.

    The jury chose French-Moroccan Ilham Kadri, head of Solvay, as economic leader of the year. Marc Filipson, the boss of Librairie Filigranes, was named Brussels leader of the year. Dancer and choreographer Michèle Anne De Mey received the “Brussels Cultural Heritage” prize. Philippe Peyrat of the Fondation Engie received the Paris-Brussels prize for being Franco-Belgian Personality of the Year.

    The Béwé leader of the year went to Anne Querinjean from the Musée L in Louvain-la-Neuve.

    Finally, dancers Jeny Bonsenge and Anae, whose video went viral, were rewarded with the ‘buzz’ of the year prize.

    The Brussels Times

