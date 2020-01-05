 
Brussels tightens rules on Collecto after sexual assault allegation
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 05 January, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels tightens rules on Collecto after sexual assault...
American raid ‘act of war’, Iran threatens retaliation...
Four in ten SMEs say lack of Belgian...
Missing couple probably killed in accident, investigators say...
Over 100 billion Whatsapp messages sent on New...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 05 January 2020
    Brussels tightens rules on Collecto after sexual assault allegation
    American raid ‘act of war’, Iran threatens retaliation
    Four in ten SMEs say lack of Belgian government is affecting them
    Missing couple probably killed in accident, investigators say
    Over 100 billion Whatsapp messages sent on New Year’s Eve
    Half of all plots of land in Flanders could require testing
    American website wins prestigious Belgian beer award
    At least 1,238 immigrants died trying to get to Europe by sea in 2019
    SHRO says more than 380,000 have died during nine years of war in Syria
    Three hospitalised in Brussels for CO poisoning during ritual
    Police search bed of the Senne for missing 21-year-old
    Stib aims to increase and improve in 2020
    Main target of tax denunciations: the ex
    Ecuadorian ex-president, now resident in Belgium, charged with corruption
    Man shot by neighbour while carrying out home repairs has died in hospital
    Test-Achats warns of abuses of gym subscriptions
    De Block tightens rules for asylum seekers
    ‘Iran never won a war but never lost a negotiation,’ Trump tweets following air strike
    Dakar 2020: Tom Colsoul has big plans together with Dutch pilot Bernhard ten Brinke
    Test-Achats denounces subscription abuse at fitness clubs
    View more

    Brussels tightens rules on Collecto after sexual assault allegation

    Sunday, 05 January 2020
    A bus stop at Place Rogier, displaying the Collecto pick-up plaque © Brussels Mobility

    The Brussels regional government is to bring in new rules for the shared taxi service Collecto, following a complaint of sexual assault filed in November.

    Then, a woman complained she had been picked up by a driver claiming to be a Collecto vehicle, after which she was sexually assaulted. The man has still not been traced.

    Collecto is a shared taxi service running in Brussels seven days a week from 23.00 to 06.00. Passengers can be picked up at one of 200 Stib bus stops and taken anywhere in the region for a flat fee of €5, on condition that they be prepared to share the ride if necessary.

    The woman, a student at the Free University ULB, said in a Facebook post that she was picked up at a Collecto stop by a man driving a grey Citroen, locked in, driven to a strange location, manhandled and raped. She later filed a police complaint. In the meantime the post was shared more than 2,000 times.

    Minister-president Rudi Vervoort explained the new measures in a parliamentary answer to Clémentine Barzin (MR). He reminded her that Collecto works only with drivers from the taxi service Taxis Verts and that all Collecto cars must bear the logo of Taxi Verts and the official number of the driver. In the absence of both of those features, the car and driver are not connected to Collecto.

    Taxis Verts obtained a renewal of its licence to operate the Collecto service last month. The student reported that the fake driver was wearing a uniform of the public transport authority Stib. However a spokesperson for the Stib said the authority had not been informed about the case, and stressed that the transport authority is not connected to the Collecto service in any way, other than the fact that both use Stib bus stops as pick-up points.

    In future, he said, a customer will be able to fill in the licence number of the driver on the Collecto app, and find out more information about the driver. All official Collecto cars will be tracked by GPS, to allow a more rapid intervention in case of problems.

    He also made clear that Collecto has itself received no comments or suggestions from customers for improvements to the system. The changes to be applied originate from the government, he said.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job