Brussels Airport: record number of passengers in 2019...

Brussels Airport set a new record in 2019, when it registered 26.4 million passengers, 2.7% more than in 2018, the airport disclosed on Wednesday.

Local travel increased by 2.6%, while transfer traffic went up by 2.5% following the move by the Star Alliance network to strengthen Brussels Airport as its hub.

The “airport reached a new record in 2019, welcoming 26.4 passengers,” said Arnaud Feist, CEO of Brussels Airport Company. “In 10 years, the number of passengers went from 17 million in 2009 to 26.4 million in 2019, but the number of flights remained stable during this period.

“That shows that we can make our activities grow without having an adverse environmental impact by using planes that are not only bigger and better filled, but also clearly more ecological.,” said Feist.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times