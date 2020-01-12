 
Fewer than 5% of Flemish functionaries working in Brussels also live there
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 12 January, 2020
Latest News:
Fewer than 5% of Flemish functionaries working in...
Efforts required to improve the public’s levels of...
Belgian who defrauded US charities gets 60 month...
Hundreds turn out for funeral of Frederik Vanclooster...
Iran admits responsibility for downing of Ukrainian aircraft...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 12 January 2020
    Fewer than 5% of Flemish functionaries working in Brussels also live there
    Efforts required to improve the public’s levels of health literacy, report says
    Belgian who defrauded US charities gets 60 month jail sentence
    Hundreds turn out for funeral of Frederik Vanclooster
    Iran admits responsibility for downing of Ukrainian aircraft after days of denial
    Charles Michel meets Erdogan to discuss Libya
    Researchers combine immunotherapy with nano-particles to kill cancer cells
    Cyclists ride to Auto Salon to denounce “Mythical Mass” of car advertising
    Orange and Proximus ordered to hold off on joint venture
    Government contract for two VIP jets carries risk of espionage, say security services
    Refugees put up in Leuven hotel after arrest of slum landlords
    Record number of defendants pay to avoid a conviction
    Sultan of Oman, recently treated in Leuven, dies of cancer
    Underwater and surface drones to be manufactured in new plant in Port of Ostend
    Brussels collective will take care of people’s (living) Christmas trees
    Windows 7 computer operating system will no longer be secure from Tuesday
    Commission studies ‘legal situation’ after Spanish Court refuses to free Catalan MEP
    Mild winter could mean lower gas bills across Belgium
    EU awards top researchers to bring science closer to market
    Flemish party says dual citizens must not be barred from renouncing one of their nationalities
    View more

    Fewer than 5% of Flemish functionaries working in Brussels also live there

    Sunday, 12 January 2020
    © PxHere

    Only 4.4% of the Flemish functionaries who work in Brussels also live in the capital, according to Benjamin Dalle, the Flemish government minister for Brussels.

    Dalle (CD&V was responding to a parliamentary question from Annabel Tavernier (N-VA), a member of the Flemish parliament who happens to live in Schaerbeek. As well as Brussels itself, Dalle is also minister for the Flemish periphery around the city, where many of the officials in question live.

    It is very important to keep on encouraging the idea of Brussels as a residential city for the Flemish,” Tavernier said. “That way we safeguard the nature of Brussels as a Dutch-speaking capital city. And of course it is also better for the problem of road congestion.”

    In 2018, some 25,000 people left Brussels to go to live in Flanders, mainly in the periphery. Another 15,000 left to go and live in Wallonia. At the same time, 15,000 people from Flanders moved to Brussels. The numbers fleeing the city are not solely a matter for Flanders, but the region has a large number of ex-Brussels residents, many of whom have kept their jobs in the city, where the Flemish government is based.

    A report by Bruzz suggested the tide – what the media referred to as the Bruxodus – was made up of mainly young families confronted by high rents and property prices, air quality, a general reluctance of people to speak Dutch or even acknowledge it as a statutory language, and the lack of facilities for young families. Also of importance – the shortage of pre-school and school places, which drives young families towards the periphery where schools are almost all Dutch-speaking.

    The questions facing functionaries are not the same as those facing young families, but both Tavernier and Dalle point out that not only the Brussels region but also the Flemish government have a duty to make Brussels more attractive to their own staff.

    We won’t be leaving the matter here,” Tavernier promised. “We will look into it further, together with the Brussels region, to see what can be done. We have to make the best use of the bridging function that Dalle has.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job