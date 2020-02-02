 
Agreement reached on new tram from Neder-Over-Heembeek to city centre
Sunday, 02 February, 2020
    Agreement reached on new tram from Neder-Over-Heembeek to city centre

    Sunday, 02 February 2020
    © Benoit Vanzeveren/Belga

    The city of Brussels, the Brussels region and the public transport authority Stib have reached an agreement on the route for a new tram linking Neder-Over-Heembeek and the centre of the city.

    The new tram will run from Neder-Over-Heembeek in the north of the city to Place Rogier in the centre, passing by Dockx shopping centre by the Van Praet bridge and the North station.

    The idea for a new transport link was launched in 2018, with a technical study being carried out in 2019. At present, the tram number 7 passes by Neder-Over-Heembeek and Dockx on its way from Heysel to Vanderkindere in Uccle by way of Meiser and Montgomery.

    The study looked at the various advantages and disadvantages of each mode of transport before settling on the tram, in consultation with local representatives, local people and businesses – the first time such a consultative process has been used.

    There was even an online forum to solicit the views of Brussels residents, and they were kept up to date on how the new route was shaping up on three occasions.

    The final route runs from the military hospital in Neder-Over-Heembeek, with stops at Van Oss (currently used by buses 47 and 57) new stops Solvay and Chemin Vert, Peter Benoit and Zavelput (both buses 47 and 53) Heembeek (bus 47 and trams 3 and 7), then on to Dockx, Jules De Trooz, North station and terminating in Place Rogier.

    As well as its terminus stops, the new line offers links to trams 3 (Churchill) and 7 (Vanderkindere), bus 47 (De Brouckère to Vilvoorde station) 53 (Westland Shopping) and 57 (Tour & Taxis and North station).

    The decision will be presented for approval by Brussels-City council on 10 February. Works are planned to start in 2023, and the new tram to be inaugurated in 2025.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

