 
Belgian parliament wants to impose penalties for ‘revenge porn’
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 05 February, 2020
Latest News:
Prime Minister of German region swept to power...
Poor environmental report card threatens Belgians’ wellbeing, Planning...
WHO needs over half billion euro to fight...
Cancer is second leading cause of death across...
European Commission proposes new EU-accession process...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 05 February 2020
    Prime Minister of German region swept to power by the extreme right
    Poor environmental report card threatens Belgians’ wellbeing, Planning Office warns
    WHO needs over half billion euro to fight coronavirus outbreak
    Cancer is second leading cause of death across Europe
    European Commission proposes new EU-accession process
    Belgian parliament wants to impose penalties for ‘revenge porn’
    January 2020 was 3.1°C warmer than average in Europe
    Major crash in Antwerp motorway claims second life as trucker’s licence revoked
    Proximus announces 5G trial at the Port of Antwerp
    Michelin-starred Belgian chef opens pop-up restaurant by Magritte Museum
    Half of Belgians would change online shopping behaviour if returning cost €5
    Flemish dealer arrested in major drug bust in the Philippines
    Pharmaceuticals giant GSK aims to cut 720 jobs in Wallonia
    Belgium’s tech sector aims to create 22,000 new jobs by 2024
    Brussels takes federal government to court over airport noise pollution
    Shisha bar sentenced to €8,000 fine for violating smoking laws
    Institute for Tropical Medicine prepares for possible corona outbreak in Africa
    Half of Belgians think Albert II ‘very dishonest’ after Delphine Boël affair
    First Belgian coronavirus patient, a man from West Flanders in his fifties
    Flemish government wants admission tests for all higher education studies
    View more

    Belgian parliament wants to impose penalties for ‘revenge porn’

    Wednesday, 05 February 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The parliamentary justice committee will vote in two week’s time on a bill proposed by MP Vanessa Matz that penalises “revenge porn.”

    It concerns the circulation of sexually explicit content without the consent of the person appearing in it, for the purpose of revenge.

    Harassment crime based on this practice, with sometimes tragic consequences, is frequently in the news. However, such cases are legally complex and the bill’s wording was on Wednesday the subject of numerous amendments and practical observations.

    The bill is based on the incrimination of voyeurism by the addition of an aggravating circumstance when such images are circulated with malicious intent or involve an economic interest. It contains a procedure to remove or hide images through an extremely urgent referral to the President of the Court of First Instance.

    The author, broadcaster of the photographs or telecom operator involved would then be allowed six hours to withdraw or hide the content.

    Another process would involve the crown prosecutor, who can, in any case, ask for images of a terrorist nature or of child abuse to be withdrawn.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job