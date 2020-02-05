 
Average rent of apartment in Brussels now over €1,000
Wednesday, 05 February, 2020
    Average rent of apartment in Brussels now over €1,000

    Wednesday, 05 February 2020
    © Belga

    The average rent paid for an apartment in Brussels rose in 2019 to around €1,100, according to CIB Vlaanderen, the real estate confederation in Flanders, in its first ever barometer of rents in Brussels.

    Rental properties in Brussels are overwhelmingly composed of apartments (83.5%) and studios (5.5%), with houses making up a very small percentage.

    The average rent of €1,106 for an apartment in 2019 was 5.74% higher than the year before, while studio rents went up by 4.14% to €624. Both figures exclude charges.

    The most expensive communes for rentals were Woluwe-Saint-Pierre (€1,234 a month), Uccle (€1,226) and Auderghem (€1,201). The biggest increases were seen in Jette (€978 in 2018 to €1,119 in 2019) and in Forest (€910 to €1,025).

    The lowest average rents in 2019 were found in Laeken (€795), Anderlecht (€788) and Jette (€757). No figures were available for Koekelberg or Ganshoren.

    CIB consulted 5,782 rental contracts registered in the Brussels region in 2018 and 2019.

    Meanwhile the sales prices of houses and apartments in the Brussels region, according to a barometer published last month by the notaries federation. The number of sales was up by 6.3% compared to 2018 – a new record – but prices rose by only 5.5% for houses and 5.7% for apartments. Houses in the region account for 36.8% of residential properties, with apartments on 63.2% – quite different from the national average of 74.5% and 25.5%.

    The average price of a house in 2019 was €478,603, and for an apartment €253,540.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

