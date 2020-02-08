 
Brussels hotels line up to take part in new star system
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 08 February, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels hotels line up to take part in...
Safeonweb warns of new scam involving second-hand sites...
Biotech sector looks forward to 2,400 new jobs...
Belgian court decision on PKK is “unacceptable” says...
Arno postpones tour dates after cancer diagnosis...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 08 February 2020
    Brussels hotels line up to take part in new star system
    Safeonweb warns of new scam involving second-hand sites
    Biotech sector looks forward to 2,400 new jobs in Wallonia
    Belgian court decision on PKK is “unacceptable” says Turkey
    Arno postpones tour dates after cancer diagnosis
    Trump sacks EU ambassador over impeachment testimony
    Storm ‘Ciara’ on Sunday: how to protect yourself and your property
    Coronavirus: pangolin is potential missing link in chain of transmission
    Macron wants a European agenda on arms control
    Bright Brussels festival lights up city next week
    Yellow alert for wind gusts on Sunday
    Dozen new traffic lights for bikes to be installed in Flanders
    A thousand young people march for the oceans in Brussels
    Belgian prince investigated in alleged global tax evasion network probe
    Belgian consulate general in Lubumbashi officially reopens
    Belgium’s German-speaking Citizens’ Council could be a model for Europe
    Congolese president invites King Philip to 60th anniversary of independence
    Dolls for sale after Belgium’s first sex doll brothel closes its doors
    K9 officers from across the country pay tribute to Blue and Drago
    Lifeless body found in gardens of Botanique
    View more

    Brussels hotels line up to take part in new star system

    Saturday, 08 February 2020
    The Steigenberger Wiltcher hotel on Avenue Louise © Steigenberger

    Brussels hotels have been lining up since mid-January to take part in a new classification system, the first since the old system was scrapped more than eight years ago.

    In 2011, with the sixth set of state reforms, responsibility for tourism passed from the language communities to the regions. Since then, Brussels region has not had a system of its own to classify hotels according to comfort and amenities. The result has been a free-for-all, with the most unscrupulous hotels claiming a star rating that has no basis in law.

    Now, the region has approved a proposal from minister-president Rudi Vervoort to bring in a new system.

    The new system was developed in cooperation with other European countries, as well as hotel guests, and is an application of the widely-used star system.

    The stars of the hotels of Brussels will shine again,” said Vervoort. “That’s good news for tourists, who will know immediately the level of service they can expect, but also for hotel managers, who will now be better able to position themselves on the market.”

    The hotels too appear satisfied, according to Rodolphe Van Weyenbergh, secretary-general of the Brussels Hotels Association.

    The star classification remains an important instrument for hotels to be able to position and distinguish themselves from each other. It is also a way to highlight the quality and diversity of the services offered within the sector. An online audit tool will offer the possibility to test the future classification, with its various categories going all the way up five-stars-superior.”

    Applications for a classification are now being taken from hotels by the Brussels region’s economy and employment ministry, which will carry out checks and attribute a classification based on a procedure which will involve the hotel management. That ministry will also be responsible in future for ensuring the services on offer remain up to the standard required for the classification granted.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job