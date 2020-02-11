Brussels gives green light to new tram route...

Brussels city council has unanimously given the green light to the route of the future tram line linking Neder-over-Heembeek to the city centre.

The proposed new tramway will enable the Queen Astrid military hospital in Neder-Over-Heembeek, located a couple of feet away from the territorial boundary of the Capital Region, to be linked to the Place Rogier, via the Dockx Brussels shopping centre and the Gare du Nord.

As for Neder-Over-Heembeek itself, the tram route will go via the Avenue de Tyras, the Chemin vert, the Solvay site, the François Vekemans shopping street and the Rue de Heembeek before reverting to the existing tram line used by trams 3 and 7, along the Avenue Jules Van Praet.

The route was chosen because of the service it will offer to densely populated areas that are also home to companies, schools and other social infrastructure.

The proposed rail connection between Brussels city centre and Neder-Over-Heembeek is supported by both the Brussels government and the municipal majority in their respective arrangements for the legislative period.

Inhabitants were involved with the process of defining the route, while a web-based survey on the City of Brussels site also gave city dwellers a chance to voice their opinions.

It is planned to submit the permit application around the end of 2021 and start works at the beginning of 2023. The new tram line is due to open in 2025.

On Monday, there was no councillor prepared to voice any opposition to the planned route. The MR expressed some reservations at this lack of response, until now, regarding several points still to be straightened out in terms of impact (parking, vibrations, timing, and so on)

The Brussels Times