 
Expensive Zaventem Airport security doors to be replaced
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 15 February, 2020
Latest News:
Expensive Zaventem Airport security doors to be replaced...
Angèle wins “Best concert” at Victoires de la...
Belgian tennis legend Kim Clijsters makes comeback...
Freight train traffic resumes in Port of Antwerp...
Bpost suspends letters and packages to China...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 15 February 2020
    Expensive Zaventem Airport security doors to be replaced
    Angèle wins “Best concert” at Victoires de la musique
    Belgian tennis legend Kim Clijsters makes comeback
    Freight train traffic resumes in Port of Antwerp
    Bpost suspends letters and packages to China
    Radio Classic 21 host Eric Laforge passes away
    Port of Antwerp: losses due to coronavirus will not be made up this year
    Coming soon from Lotus: a double-speculoos cookie with three flavours of filling
    First coronavirus death in Europe confirmed
    Buizingen train disaster remembered, ten years on
    Antwerp company brings faster internet to space station
    Belgian government coalition talks collapse – what happens now?
    New Belgian government formation: Justice minister throws in the towel
    EU increases trade surplus with the US
    Record ticket bookings for Euro 2020
    Brussels periphery complains about left behind sharing bikes
    In photos: Bright Brussels lights up the city
    Birthplaces will no longer be visible on ID cards
    Burn-out on the rise in the Belgian work place
    Love in the European Quarter
    View more

    Expensive Zaventem Airport security doors to be replaced

    Saturday, 15 February 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The “e-gate” automatic passport security system at Brussels Airport is going to disappear. 

    “We are going to replace them with a better system,” the Federal police told Mediahuis papers on Friday. 

    The “e-gates” have been in place for less than five months and they cost 2.4 million euros. They were the pet project of then Home Affairs minister Jan Jambon, who wanted to increase security at the Airport at a time when there were concerns about further terrorist attacks. 

    These doors, which recognise a passenger’s face by comparing it to their passport photo, regularly break down. Police unions see them as “a waste of taxpayer’s money.” They hope the new system will be more efficient, although it is not yet known how much it will cost and when it will be put in place. 

     Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job