Expensive Zaventem Airport security doors to be replaced...

The “e-gate” automatic passport security system at Brussels Airport is going to disappear.

“We are going to replace them with a better system,” the Federal police told Mediahuis papers on Friday.

The “e-gates” have been in place for less than five months and they cost 2.4 million euros. They were the pet project of then Home Affairs minister Jan Jambon, who wanted to increase security at the Airport at a time when there were concerns about further terrorist attacks.

These doors, which recognise a passenger’s face by comparing it to their passport photo, regularly break down. Police unions see them as “a waste of taxpayer’s money.” They hope the new system will be more efficient, although it is not yet known how much it will cost and when it will be put in place.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times