 
STIB wants 2,000 testers for new mobility app
Tuesday, 03 March, 2020
    STIB wants 2,000 testers for new mobility app

    Tuesday, 03 March 2020
    © Belga

    STIB is looking for 2,000 people to test “MaaS” (Mobility as a Service), a mobile application offering tailor-made solutions combining one or more environmentally friendly modes of transport (public transport, bike-sharing, scooters, taxis), according to the user’s needs, the Brussels public transport company announced on Tuesday.

    “This test will, on the one hand, enable user mobility behaviour to be analysed: willingness to use one’s private vehicle less, awareness of the mobility budget, trying out new forms of mobility, etc. The test also aims to gain an accurate view of how the application is used: user-friendliness, stream management, exchange of information between operators, …,” STIB explains in a press release.

    The recruitment of 2,000 testers began on Monday. Volunteers (adults) can register here.

    Testers will be selected using several criteria (age, gender, postal code, frequent travel by car or bike, with or without children, use of combined modes of transport, etc.) to create the most diverse panel possible. Those chosen will be informed at the end of March with a view to commencing the test at the end of April or the beginning of May.

    The definitive version of the MaaS application is expected at the end of 2021.

    The Brussels Times

