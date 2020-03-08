Brussels low-emissions vehicle zone could be against the law

Brussels’ restricted access for high-polluting cars, which has been in place since 2018, has been labelled discriminatory in a report by a State Council auditor.

The ban on certain vehicles goes against articles 10 and 11 of the Constitution, which ensures equality for all citizens and no discrimination.

The Brussels-Capital region has restricted access for the highest-polluting vehicles since the 1st of January 2018. The number of vehicles this applies to is expected to grow over the coming years and include any vehicles older than 1 September 2015 by 2024.

This progressive restriction applies to cars, small vans and minibuses, but not lorries and motorbikes. This is one of the arguments used by the auditor in his conclusion. “The difference in how the various types of vehicle are treated is not sufficiently justified when you consider the end objective,” the report says.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times