European School closes for two days due to infected parent

The European School, Brussels III in Boulevard du Triomphe, Ixelles, will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

This is because a parent of one of the pupils tested positive for Covid-19, Le Soir reported on its internet site.

The establishment informed its pupils it would be closed at the beginning of next week. A parent of one of the pupils tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently in quarantine. The affected person’s children are also self-isolating at home, but they were at school last Monday and have been in contact with other pupils since.

Extra-curricular sports clubs, like the European School Basketball Club, will also be cancelled on Monday and Tuesday.

“As we are still waiting on some test results, we decided it would be sensible to close the school on Monday and the 9th and Tuesday the 10th of March. This is just a precaution until the test results come through. We will also use this opportunity to take other precautions at the school,” a statement from the school signed by the principal explained.

