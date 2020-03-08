 
European School closes for two days due to infected parent
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 08 March, 2020
Latest News:
European School closes for two days due to...
First type of hybrid cat authorised as pet...
GPs call for Crisis Commission...
Parliamentary Commission to look into Boris Johnson’s luxury...
EU auditors: No step-change in urban mobility despite...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 08 March 2020
    European School closes for two days due to infected parent
    First type of hybrid cat authorised as pet in Brussels region
    GPs call for Crisis Commission
    Parliamentary Commission to look into Boris Johnson’s luxury holiday
    EU auditors: No step-change in urban mobility despite EU funding
    Italy-style mass quarantine “makes little sense” for Belgium
    Belgium at forefront on ‘sustainable investments’
    Brussels low-emissions vehicle zone could be against the law
    Coronavirus: Chinese exports drop dramatically
    Coronavirus hits 200 cases in Belgium
    Three Saudi princes arrested
    New home found for Sister’s House homeless migrant shelter
    Britons in Europe feel confused and abandoned
    Pay more attention to cyclists and pedestrians, say the Flemish
    International Women’s Rights Day, and women in Belgium demonstrate
    EU-Turkish asylum and immigration agreement “dead”
    Letting students sleep late gives improved results
    Brussels’ Leopold-II tunnel will be renamed after a woman
    Coronavirus: 169 confirmed cases in Belgium
    Women drivers have fewer accidents and get fewer tickets
    View more

    European School closes for two days due to infected parent

    Sunday, 08 March 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The European School, Brussels III in Boulevard du Triomphe, Ixelles, will be closed on Monday and Tuesday. 

    This is because a parent of one of the pupils tested positive for Covid-19, Le Soir reported on its internet site. 

    The establishment informed its pupils it would be closed at the beginning of next week. A parent of one of the pupils tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently in quarantine. The affected person’s children are also self-isolating at home, but they were at school last Monday and have been in contact with other pupils since. 

    Extra-curricular sports clubs, like the European School Basketball Club, will also be cancelled on Monday and Tuesday. 

    Related News

    “As we are still waiting on some test results, we decided it would be sensible to close the school on Monday and the 9th and Tuesday the 10th of March. This is just a precaution until the test results come through. We will also use this opportunity to take other precautions at the school,” a statement from the school signed by the principal explained.

    Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job