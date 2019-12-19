Carrefour’s eco concious ‘city’ store opens in Brussels...

On Thursday, Carrefour Belgium unveiled “City”, a new concept of urban convenience stores, aiming at tackling environmental impacts.

The first shop – newly opened in the pedestrian area of Brussels’s centre – follows the latest consumer trends, with local and organic products and careful attention given to environmental issues such as waste reduction.

By focusing on proximity, on modernity and on the environmental aspect, Carrefour intends to create a special customer experience. The client can bring his own containers and will have a choice of plastic bag alternatives, such as fabric bags or bags made from sea waste. Also, priority is given to Carrefour’s own brand, bio and local products.

Additionally, and to reduce its impact on the environment, much of the furniture in the store and in its restaurant area are made with recycled materials.

Purchased dishes can be taken away or consumed on the spot in the catering area, friendly space with visibility on the street and free Wi-Fi.

Carrefour City is open daily from 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

The Brussels Times