Coronavirus: STIB cuts 33% of its offer...

All lines will only be served at two-thirds of the frequency in a normal situation. Credit: Belga.

The Brussels public transport company STIB is reducing its offer to adapt to the situation caused by the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

From Wednesday 18 March, all lines will only be served at two-thirds the frequency of a normal situation, STIB announced. “The current very sharp drop in the number of public transport passengers (a decrease of 75%) should make it possible to maintain the necessary distance between them in the vehicles,” the company said in a press release.

STIB has “made every effort to keep its usual transport offer as long as possible, so that those who had to travel, could do so, and the requested distance between people could still be respected,” they said.

The offer will be adapted to avoid unforeseen cancellations of lines due to unavailable staff. However, even at two-thirds of the frequency, all lines are still running, and all neighbourhoods will still be served.

On Friday and Saturday evening, the Noctis lines will not run as a consequence of the closure of the restaurants, bars and cultural attractions.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times