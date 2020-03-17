 
Coronavirus: STIB cuts 33% of its offer
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 17 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: STIB cuts 33% of its offer...
Coronavirus: WHO registers two cases...
Gas price at the pump hits 11 year...
Coronavirus: EU readies border shutdown...
Coronavirus: WHO calls for ‘boldest’ measures in Europe...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 17 March 2020
    Coronavirus: STIB cuts 33% of its offer
    Coronavirus: WHO registers two cases
    Gas price at the pump hits 11 year low
    Coronavirus: EU readies border shutdown
    Coronavirus: WHO calls for ‘boldest’ measures in Europe
    Cloudy weather expected this week
    Virus cools down Belgian investment
    Belgians follow Italy’s example and sing against coronavirus
    Wilmès sworn in to lead emergency coronavirus government
    Coronavirus: Belgian internet traffic nearly doubles
    Coronavirus: Public transport measures from A to Z
    Coronavirus: EU changes policy on containing the spread of the virus
    30,000 companies resort to temporary unemployment
    Belgium in Brief: Could Belgium Lock Down?
    Belgian doctor says young coronavirus patients also getting ‘severely ill’
    Coronavirus Numbers: over 7,050 deaths worldwide
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 1,243 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: boating prohibited on the Belgian coast
    Belgian supermarkets move to fight crowding and panic-buying
    Coronavirus: Belgium begins shutting down services for asylum seekers
    View more

    Coronavirus: STIB cuts 33% of its offer

    Tuesday, 17 March 2020
    All lines will only be served at two-thirds of the frequency in a normal situation. Credit: Belga.

    The Brussels public transport company STIB is reducing its offer to adapt to the situation caused by the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

    From Wednesday 18 March, all lines will only be served at two-thirds the frequency of a normal situation, STIB announced. “The current very sharp drop in the number of public transport passengers (a decrease of 75%) should make it possible to maintain the necessary distance between them in the vehicles,” the company said in a press release.

    STIB has “made every effort to keep its usual transport offer as long as possible, so that those who had to travel, could do so, and the requested distance between people could still be respected,” they said.

    Related News:

     

    The offer will be adapted to avoid unforeseen cancellations of lines due to unavailable staff. However, even at two-thirds of the frequency, all lines are still running, and all neighbourhoods will still be served.

    On Friday and Saturday evening, the Noctis lines will not run as a consequence of the closure of the restaurants, bars and cultural attractions.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job