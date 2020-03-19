Brussels suspends paid parking checks during shutdown

The Brussels Region has decided to suspend its checks for paid parking during Belgium's shutdown. Credit: Belga

The Brussels Region has decided to suspend its checks for paid parking during Belgium’s shutdown in light of the new coronavirus (Covid-19), according to Brussels Minister for Mobility Elke Van den Brandt.

Parking.brussels and various other parking companies have announced that they will temporarily stop carrying out checks in the Brussels-Capital Region until 5 April, unless other measures will be taken in the meantime.

“The checks for paid parking, in accordance with the federal prevention advice, will be suspended in [Brussels’] 19 municipalities until further notice,” Parking.brussels’ website states.

“This brings us into line with the federal government’s new measures against the coronavirus,” Brussels Minister for Mobility Elke Van den Brandt’s office told Het Laatste Nieuws. “There is also a shortage of staff among the inspectors,” they added.

However, the Minister and the companies stress that the motorway code still has to be respected.

Drivers parking their car in the wrong place, like in a spot reserved for people with a disability, will still get a ticket from the police.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times