 
Coronavirus: Brussels temporarily suspends fines for LEZ
Thursday, 19 March, 2020
    Coronavirus: Brussels temporarily suspends fines for LEZ

    Thursday, 19 March 2020
    The new regulation, banning diesel vehicles corresponding to Euro 3 emission standards in Brussels LEZ, would normally go into force from 1 April. Credit: Belga

    Fines for vehicles violating the low emission zone (LEZ) in Brussels will be suspended until after the crisis caused by the new coronavirus (Covid-19), according to Brussels Minister for Health and the Environment Alain Maron.

    The new regulation, banning diesel vehicles corresponding to Euro 3 emission standards in Brussels LEZ, would normally go into force from 1 April. However, this will be postponed because of the coronavirus crisis.

    “Some people are willing to give up their cars, but with the current reduction of public transport, they have no other choice. This would leave them without a clear solution, so we made the decision to postpone it,” Maron said in a radio interview (video) for a regional station.

    Public transport companies SNCB, STIB, TEC and De Lijn recently all announced that they were cutting back on their service, by temporarily scrapping trains, buses and trams, as people were told by the government to only use public transport to get to work, or for other “essential” journeys during Belgium’s shutdown.

    Maron also recalled that a distance of 1.5 metres between people should be respected at all times when going outside, after he announced on Wednesday that Brussels’ parks would remain open, reports RTBF.

    “Don’t play football,” he said. “If you sit on a bench, keep the distance. Brussels Environment is here to get the message across. We have to respect the rules because total confinement in small spaces is just not an option in Brussels,” Maron added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

