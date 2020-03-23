 
Coronavirus: Forest forbids sitting on the grass in its park
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 23 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Forest forbids sitting on the grass in...
Belgium in Brief: What Happens After 5 April?...
Hundreds of reports issued as police chase lockdown...
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 3,743 confirmed cases...
Coronavirus: Flanders to give €200 to temporarily unemployed...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 23 March 2020
    Coronavirus: Forest forbids sitting on the grass in its park
    Belgium in Brief: What Happens After 5 April?
    Hundreds of reports issued as police chase lockdown violators
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 3,743 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: Flanders to give €200 to temporarily unemployed
    Coronavirus: STIB increases frequency to hospitals
    ‘Unlikely’ that Belgium will lift lockdown on 5 April, government virologist says
    Antwerp hospitals launch online coronavirus symptoms survey
    Coronavirus: some persistent myths set straight
    Coronavirus: nearly a billion people in lockdown
    Two jihadist widows awaiting extradition to Belgium
    Six million masks arrive Sunday evening
    Coronavirus: Netherlands death toll rises to 179
    Coronavirus: Angela Merkel quarantines herself
    Coronavirus: Facebook slows down in Europe to avoid congestion
    Financial measures: mortgage repayment holiday until September
    Charles Michel calls for EU-wide crisis centre
    Stay physically active during coronavirus crisis, scientists and doctors say
    Coronavirus: Belgian government to inject up to 10 billion euro
    Coronavirus: Belgian universities carry out survey on confinement impact on psychological well-being
    View more

    Coronavirus: Forest forbids sitting on the grass in its park

    Monday, 23 March 2020
    Credit: Google Streetview

    The Brussels municipality of Forest has banned people from the grass in its park, as many people did not sufficiently respect the measures taken to prevent the further spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) last weekend.

    Despite signs indicating that it was forbidden to sit on the grass or the benches, many people came together to sit in the Forest Park over the weekend.

    “Many people do respect the guidelines of social distance when they are in the public space, and I thank them for that,” said Stéphane Roberti, mayor of Forest, in a Facebook post. “But others still do not seem to have understood these guidelines, as we saw during the weekend in Forest Park,” he added.

    “The community guards do exceptional work by informing everyone, and the police have drawn up official reports, but that does not seem to be enough, while we must do everything we can to curb the spread of the coronavirus. That is why, as of today, March 23rd, it is forbidden to enter the grass of the Forest Park,” Roberti said.

    Related News:

     

    Additional posters will also be placed in the park, but Roberti hopes for solidarity among the inhabitants of Brussels. “Access to the park should be reserved as a matter of priority for people who do not have a garden and live in small houses. We can never repeat it enough, only by showing solidarity and following the guidelines will we succeed in protecting the staff of the hospitals and ourselves,” he added.

    A general rule for the entire Brussels Region is in the process of being drawn up, Brussels Minister for the Environment Alain Maron told Het Laatste Nieuws.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job