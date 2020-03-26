 
Coronavirus: Belgium will not take patients from abroad
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 26 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Belgium will not take patients from abroad...
135,000 self-employed have applied for income support...
Coronavirus: Europe is standing still...
World’s media hail Japan’s decision to postpone Olympic...
Coronavirus: Garbage collection in Brussels disrupted...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 26 March 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgium will not take patients from abroad
    135,000 self-employed have applied for income support
    Coronavirus: Europe is standing still
    World’s media hail Japan’s decision to postpone Olympic Games
    Coronavirus: Garbage collection in Brussels disrupted
    Brussels Airport passengers to self-quarantine for two weeks
    New coronavirus total ‘not as bad as it seems,’ says Belgian virologist
    Coronavirus: Belgium develops 15-minute virus test
    Coronavirus: ECDC warns against health care systems being overwhelmed
    EU registers positive trade balance in 2019
    Transport sector faces crippling problems
    Coronavirus: number of teleworkers quadruples
    Corona lockdowns lead to reduced air pollution in Europe
    Ryanair keeps flying from Brussels and Dublin, for now
    Nursing homes: a ‘ticking time bomb’
    Coronavirus: Joint procurement of protective equipment achieves economies of scale
    Coronavirus: Only half a store opens on Dutch/Belgian border
    Supermarkets coming back to normal, says industry federation
    Lockdown hits the poor hardest
    Coronavirus: Financial Times praises Belgium’s approach
    View more

    Coronavirus: Belgium will not take patients from abroad

    Thursday, 26 March 2020
    The caretaker prime minister urged responsibility from citizens in order to successfully curb the spread of the deadly pandemic in the country. © Belga

    Despite requests from other countries to help with rising numbers of infected, Belgium will not take additional coronavirus (Covid-19) patients from abroad at this time.

    As more and more states fear that their health care systems will be overwhelmed by the influx of patients, calls for European solidarity have become increasingly urgent. Requests to Belgium from hospitals in the Netherlands and Italy have been refused, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès’ office informed the newspaper ‘De Tijd’.

    “As long as we have not reached the peak of the epidemic, we are reserving our hospitals for people living in Belgium,” De Tijd learned from a source close to the government. The borders remain closed for patients from abroad, confirmed the cabinet of Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès (MR).

    The Belgian healthcare system still has room for improvement. “But we cannot afford to accept patients from abroad now. If we run out of beds at a given time and have had access to requests from abroad, it will be difficult to explain it,” the source quoted by the daily continues.

    If Belgium were to reach the peak of the epidemic before other countries, it is still possible to take care of foreign patients.

    Germany has decided to take care of a limited number of Italian patients to relieve care institutions close to collapse. Angela Merkel’s country is also lending a hand to France, with the help of Switzerland and Luxembourg, for patients in Alsace, which has been hard hit by the epidemic.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job