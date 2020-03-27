 
Foreign cars seized in Brussels as drivers 'violated lockdown measures'
Friday, 27 March, 2020
    Foreign cars seized in Brussels as drivers ‘violated lockdown measures’

    Friday, 27 March 2020
    An official report was also drawn up against the drivers for non-compliance with the coronavirus measures. Credit: Police Zone Brussels North

    In Brussels, the police seized several vehicles because their drivers did not respect Belgium’s measures to contain the further spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

    The Brussels North police zone, which covers the municipalities of Schaerbeek, Evere, and Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, impounded five cars whose drivers were found to be in breach of the lockdown measures, on Thursday and Friday.

    The drivers were not from Belgium, and had only come to Brussels to walk around a little, police spokesperson Audrey Dereymaeker said to De Morgen.

    “This violates the measures taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Those drivers have used their vehicles to move around, putting the lives of others at risk by taking the risk of spreading the coronavirus. We, therefore, seized their vehicles. An official report was also drawn up against the drivers for non-compliance with the coronavirus measures,” she added.

    Additionally, the police are also taking tougher action. The period of awareness-raising is over, and fines are now being issued everywhere, they said.

    Those who do not comply with the measures, risk a judicial amicable settlement of €250. A second infringement can lead to a direct summons before the correctional court.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

