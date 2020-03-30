Coronavirus: Brussels venue closes doors until 3 May

Until 3 May, all concerts will be suspended, and rescheduled if possible. “We have mobilised the entire team and are working hard to find the best solution for each event. Individual concerts may be postponed or cancelled,” the statement reads. “If a concert is postponed, any tickets purchased will be valid for the rescheduled date. If a concert is cancelled, all tickets will be automatically refunded,” it added.
The venue said it is closely following the situation and will communicate about any updates as soon as possible on their website. People who have purchased a ticket will be notified about the changes for their concert via email, and the management has asked people to refrain from calling for further information, but to check AB’s agenda.