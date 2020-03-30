 
Coronavirus: Brussels venue closes doors until 3 May
Monday, 30 March, 2020
    Coronavirus: Brussels venue closes doors until 3 May

    The Ancienne Belgique (AB) will suspend all its activities until 3 May. Credit: Kmeron/Flickr CC

    The Brussels concert venue Ancienne Belgique (AB) announced that it has decided to close its doors until 3 May in light of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

    With the announcement, AB decided to skip ahead of another possible extension of the government’s lockdown measures, which are currently in force until 19 April, but could be extended until 3 May after evaluation, Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès announced on Friday evening.

    “We are very worried about the situation and want to take our responsibility concerning the containment of the Covid-19 virus,” the venue said in a statement on its website.

    Related News:

     

    Until 3 May, all concerts will be suspended, and rescheduled if possible. “We have mobilised the entire team and are working hard to find the best solution for each event. Individual concerts may be postponed or cancelled,” the statement reads. “If a concert is postponed, any tickets purchased will be valid for the rescheduled date. If a concert is cancelled, all tickets will be automatically refunded,” it added.

    The venue said it is closely following the situation and will communicate about any updates as soon as possible on their website. People who have purchased a ticket will be notified about the changes for their concert via email, and the management has asked people to refrain from calling for further information, but to check AB’s agenda.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

