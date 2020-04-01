Transavia cancels Belgian flights til March 2021

Transavia also operates charter flights and uses Schiphol, Eindhoven and Rotterdam as home ports. Additionally, the company operates a number of flights from Groningen .Credit: wikipedia
The low-cost airline Transavia has confirmed that it will cancel all flights from Brussels until March 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.
“We do not expect the consequences of the coronavirus to blow over just like that,” the Dutch airline – which uses Schiphol, Eindhoven and Rotterdam as its home base – told their customers on Wednesday.
“We expect that the effects of the coronavirus will continue for a long time to come”, the announcement adds. “That is why we have decided to postpone flights from Brussels until March 2021. Brussels is also a heavy investment for Dutch society. “Postponing flights is therefore also a cost-saving in the short term”.
Customers who have already received the email will receive a voucher to book another flight in the future. Those who haven’t received an e-mail will in time.
“All cancellations take time, but we do everything we can to inform our passengers as well and as quickly as possible,” said the airline.