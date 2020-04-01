 
Transavia cancels Belgian flights til March 2021
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 01 April, 2020
Latest News:
Marseille steps up 3D printing of protective equipment...
Brussels’ tap water ‘contains usual amount of chlorine,’...
Belgium’s ‘background’ noise reduces...
Nursing homes tested from end of the week...
Coronavirus: VUB grants students a rent-free month...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 01 April 2020
    Marseille steps up 3D printing of protective equipment for health-care staff
    Brussels’ tap water ‘contains usual amount of chlorine,’ says Vivaqua
    Belgium’s ‘background’ noise reduces
    Nursing homes tested from end of the week
    Coronavirus: VUB grants students a rent-free month
    Coronavirus: European Parliament offers its services to Brussels
    Transavia cancels Belgian flights til March 2021
    Belgian police threaten strikes over lack of mouth masks
    Coronavirus: Belgian woman (90) dies after refusing ventilator
    What else is happening today?
    Coronavirus leads to unreliable weather forecasts
    Coronavirus: mortgage and business loan deferrals announced
    How Belgium has rallied against the coronavirus pandemic
    Where are Belgium’s coronavirus cases?
    Is loss of taste and smell a Coronavirus symptom?
    Coronavirus slowdown in Belgium is ‘confirmed,’ says epidemiologist
    Coronavirus: Death toll in Belgium reaches 828
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels Vs. 5G
    EU imposes partial arms embargo on Libya to stop civil war
    April 1: here’s what changes, seriously
    View more

    Transavia cancels Belgian flights til March 2021

    Wednesday, 01 April 2020
    Transavia also operates charter flights and uses Schiphol, Eindhoven and Rotterdam as home ports. Additionally, the company operates a number of flights from Groningen .Credit: wikipedia

    The low-cost airline Transavia has confirmed that it will cancel all flights from Brussels until March 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

    “We do not expect the consequences of the coronavirus to blow over just like that,” the Dutch airline – which uses Schiphol, Eindhoven and Rotterdam as its home base – told their customers on Wednesday.

    “We expect that the effects of the coronavirus will continue for a long time to come”, the announcement adds. “That is why we have decided to postpone flights from Brussels until March 2021. Brussels is also a heavy investment for Dutch society. “Postponing flights is therefore also a cost-saving in the short term”.

    Customers who have already received the email will receive a voucher to book another flight in the future. Those who haven’t received an e-mail will in time.

    “All cancellations take time, but we do everything we can to inform our passengers as well and as quickly as possible,” said the airline.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job