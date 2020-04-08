 
Saint-Josse will distribute reusable mouth masks to citizens
Wednesday, 08 April, 2020
Saint-Josse will distribute reusable mouth masks to citizens
    Nearly 30,000 dust masks that will meet the standards of the Federal Public Health Service will be made with the help of local companies and initiatives. Credit: Belga

    The Brussels municipality of Saint-Josse-ten-Noode will start distributing reusable mouth masks against the further spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

    “We know there is no scientific consensus yet on the general use of masks. But in this way we want to fight the pandemic and prepare for a gradual lifting of the lockdown,” said mayor Emir Kir to La Dernière Heure. The masks should be used in addition to the application of the government’s measures.

    “If wearing masks helps to reduce the spread of the virus, it should be generalised,” Kir said. “Our goal is to provide every inhabitant with a mask that meets the standards,” he added.

    Wearing the mouth masks is not mandatory, according to the municipality, but recommended, reports Bruzz.

    Nearly 30,000 dust masks that will meet the standards of the Federal Public Health Service will be made with the help of local companies and initiatives, such as the CPAS/OCMW (Public Centre for Social Action), La Maison de la Famille, the Guy Cudell school, and the municipality itself.

    “This will not be to the detriment of the people in the most exposed professions,” said Kir. The distribution is part of Saint-Josse’s Social Emergency Plan, which are steps aiming to fight social needs and isolation because of the lockdown measures, that the municipality earmarked €600,000 for.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

