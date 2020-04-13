‘A dramatic number of cases’ among Brussels nursing homes staff

The number of coronavirus contaminations among the staff of the Brussels rest homes is “dramatic”, said Ignace Demeyer, an emergency doctor at the Aalst hospital in Aalst, on Monday lunchtime on VTM.

Many staff members of rest homes in the capital are landing in Aalst. “They are almost all positive,” according to Dr. Demeyer. By continuing to work despite their condition, they have also spread the virus around them, he says.

In Aalst, on the other hand, the number of contaminations is not very high. No doctor or nurse has been in intensive care and absenteeism is very low, the doctor says. The staff was quickly provided with protective equipment, Demeyer explains.

Nevertheless, the hospitals have to deal with a lot of aggression, he says. These are either positive patients or family members who complain about not being admitted. In addition to verbal aggression, there have also been cases of spitting.

The Brussels Times