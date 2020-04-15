 
Coronavirus: up to 75% less traffic in Brussels in March
Wednesday, 15 April, 2020
Coronavirus: up to 75% less traffic in Brussels in March
    Coronavirus: up to 75% less traffic in Brussels in March

    Credit: Jules Johnston/The Brussels Times

    Brussels recorded 55 to 75% less traffic in March than it did in the same month last year, according to Brussels Minister for Mobility Elke Van den Brandt.

    The comparison is based on figures of several counting points in Brussels’ tunnels, she said in the Mobility Committee of the Brussels Parliament on Wednesday.

    “The conclusion is that there is 55% to 75% less traffic, depending on where it was measured. During the Easter holidays we did see that traffic increased slightly by 3.6% again,” said Van den Brandt, according to the Belga press agency.

    However, less traffic does not mean that it is safer on the streets, because feedback from the six Brussels police zones shows that there are still problems, she said.

    In some police zones, for instance, there are more speeding offences. Inappropriate driving behaviour, such as the use of a mobile phone behind the wheel, is also still regularly observed. In the meantime, the police zones continue to carry out the necessary speed checks, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    The use of Villo’s city bikes has also fallen sharply. “Last year, an average of 38,000 journeys per day were made around this time of year, and now there are about 10,000 journeys per day,” said Van den Brandt.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

