Officers threatened after man (19) died fleeing from police check

The incident happened on the evening of Friday 10 April, when a police patrol in Anderlecht noticed two teenagers on scooters and wanted to carry out an inspection due to current lockdown guidelines.
The two took off, each in a different direction. One of them, Adil, drove off and ultimately collided head-on with a second police vehicle that came from the other direction and was called in as a reinforcement. The young man did not survive the crash.
The incident prompted riots to break out in Anderlecht on Saturday, which caused heavy damage to vehicles, police buildings and street furniture, and led to 45 arrests.