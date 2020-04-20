 
Officers threatened after man (19) died fleeing from police check
Monday, 20 April, 2020
    Monday, 20 April 2020
    Officers threatened after man (19) died fleeing from police check

    Monday, 20 April 2020
    The incident prompted riots to break out in Anderlecht on Saturday. Credit: Belga

    The four police officers who were involved in the chase that led to the collision which resulted in the death of Adil, a 19-year-old, in the Brussels municipality of Anderlecht are being threatened.

    Several people whose identities are as of yet unknown are said to have filmed the four officers after the collision. Those images are now reportedly being spread via social media.

    The Brussels public prosecutor’s office confirmed that an official report has been drawn up, report several Belgian newspapers, but will not comment further.

    Related News:

     

    The incident happened on the evening of Friday 10 April, when a police patrol in Anderlecht noticed two teenagers on scooters and wanted to carry out an inspection due to current lockdown guidelines.

    The two took off, each in a different direction. One of them, Adil, drove off and ultimately collided head-on with a second police vehicle that came from the other direction and was called in as a reinforcement. The young man did not survive the crash.

    The incident prompted riots to break out in Anderlecht on Saturday, which caused heavy damage to vehicles, police buildings and street furniture, and led to 45 arrests.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

