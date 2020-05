As the new phase of the deconfinement out of the lockdown measures started on Monday, people who do not wear face masks on public transport risk a €250 fine.

Wearing a face mask, or something else covering both mouth and nose such as a scarf or a bandana, is now mandatory on public transport and in the stations for everyone aged 12 and older.

Brussels public transport company STIB will help enforce compliance with the measures by checks carried out by STIB security services together with police forces. “Everything is being monitored closely,” An Van Hamme, spokesperson for STIB, told The Brussels Times.

“In the first instance, we want to help raise awareness about the measures,” Van Hamme said, adding that it is a possibility that not everyone is aware of the obligation. “But people who refuse to cover their mouth and nose risk a €250 fine,” she added.

Several targeted checks have already been planned, but fines can also be written out when drivers notice violations, or based on camera footage.

So far, about 80% of all STIB vehicles are running again.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times