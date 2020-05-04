 
Brussels Central station evacuated after false bomb threat
Monday, 04 May, 2020
    Brussels Central station evacuated after false bomb threat

    Credit: Belga

    Brussels Central station was evacuated on Monday after the local police of the Brussels Capital-Ixelles zone received a bomb threat.

    “At 4:50 PM, the police received a phone call with a threat towards the central station,” the federal police told De Morgen.

    The police have cleared the station. Metro and train traffic was shut down for a while. After investigation, it turned out to be a false alarm, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    “We had to evacuate the station, but traffic has been picking up again since about 6:00 PM,” Bart Crols, spokesperson for the SNCB told Het Nieuwsblad. “But train traffic had been stopped for half an hour, and so there will still be some inconveniences,” he added.

    The Brussels Times

