Brussels Central station evacuated after false bomb threat
Monday, 04 May 2020
Credit: Belga
Brussels Central station was evacuated on Monday after the local police of the Brussels Capital-Ixelles zone received a bomb threat.
“At 4:50 PM, the police received a phone call with a threat towards the central station,” the federal police told De Morgen.
The police have cleared the station. Metro and train traffic was shut down for a while. After investigation, it turned out to be a false alarm, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.
“We had to evacuate the station, but traffic has been picking up again since about 6:00 PM,” Bart Crols, spokesperson for the SNCB told Het Nieuwsblad. “But train traffic had been stopped for half an hour, and so there will still be some inconveniences,” he added.