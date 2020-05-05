 
Brussels government orders 3 million face masks
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 05 May, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels turns Rue de la Loi car lane...
Tax heavens in EU member states of no...
Brussels government orders 3 million face masks...
10 weird & wonderful questions from Belgium’s Coronavirus...
French summer holidays: too early to say...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 05 May 2020
    Brussels turns Rue de la Loi car lane into cycle path
    Tax heavens in EU member states of no concern to the Commission
    Brussels government orders 3 million face masks
    10 weird & wonderful questions from Belgium’s Coronavirus FAQ
    French summer holidays: too early to say
    Exit plan: how contact tracing works
    Prisoners in Belgium have sewn over 60,000 face masks
    April 2020 among warmest on record
    Coronavirus: Virgin Atlantic announces job cuts
    Brussels’ Horta Museum to reopen from mid-May
    Coronavirus: UK now has highest death toll in Europe
    Outdoor markets should reopen, say Economy Ministers
    ‘Save the summer’: event organisers working on drive-in summer festivals
    One-way traffic and common sense: how the shops will reopen
    Oil prices rise amid deconfinement optimism
    Théo Hayez: DNA suggests found cap belonged to missing Belgian
    Belgium in Brief: We’re Waiting
    What Belgium’s National Security Council will discuss on Wednesday
    Belgian mom makes cardboard car to get McDonald’s drive-thru meal
    UK and US begin post-Brexit trade negotiations
    View more

    Brussels government orders 3 million face masks

    Tuesday, 05 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Brussels government will order 3 million face masks to provide all people in the region with at least two masks.

    “We are ordering 3 million masks,” Zeynep Balci, a spokesperson for Rudi Vervoort, the Minister-President of the Brussels Region, told The Brussels Times. “We want to provide everyone with masks, including children under 12 years old, and people in precarious situations, such as undocumented people, homeless people and transmigrants,” she added.

    More clarity regarding the supplier of the masks will follow after Belgium’s National Security Council on Wednesday, as Brussels will also hold a Regional Security Council, at which the mayors of the 19 Brussels municipalities will be present to discuss the decisions taken per municipality, according to Balci.

    The order, however, will be for 3 million masks, three times more than was initially foreseen. “We will provide each inhabitant with two masks,” Vervoort told BX1 in a radio interview. The distribution will take place via the municipalities.

    Related News:

     

    Since Monday 4 May, it is mandatory to wear a face mask in spaces where the social distance of 1.5 metres cannot always be guaranteed, such as on public transport and soon in schools.

    Due to a shortage of masks, and with Federal Justice Minister Koen Geens acknowledging that it would be “impossible” to get everyone in Belgium a face mask in time, many Brussels’ mayors decided not to wait for the government, and launched their own initiatives to provide the people with masks.

    “We provide two for each Brussels citizen, a stock for our staff and an extra buffer. The masks serve to protect each other,” said Vervoort, adding that the masks will be available in three different sizes. When they will be delivered is not clear yet, as it will depend on the production capacity of the chosen supplier, among other things.

    Additionally, the face masks will be compatible with the filters supplied by the federal government, according to Vervoort.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job