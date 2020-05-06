Man seen kayaking in Brussels pond amid coronavirus lockdown
Wednesday, 06 May 2020
Credit: AlisonBrux/Twitter
A man in Brussels has captured the attention of fellow locals after he was spotted kayaking in an urban pond after authorities said the sport was once again allowed during the coronavirus lockdown.
Footage posted on social media shows a man kayaking in the Étangs d’Ixelles, a green area in the southern municipality of Ixelles popular with cyclists and joggers.
A social media user who shared videos of the man swirling around the pond also drew attention to the fact that Comptine d’un autre ete, a piano tune featured in the French film Amélie, was playing in the background.