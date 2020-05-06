Man seen kayaking in Brussels pond amid coronavirus lockdown

A man in Brussels has captured the attention of fellow locals after he was spotted kayaking in an urban pond after authorities said the sport was once again allowed during the coronavirus lockdown.

Footage posted on social media shows a man kayaking in the Étangs d’Ixelles, a green area in the southern municipality of Ixelles popular with cyclists and joggers.

A social media user who shared videos of the man swirling around the pond also drew attention to the fact that Comptine d’un autre ete, a piano tune featured in the French film Amélie, was playing in the background.

Sound on to hear the backing track to the kayaking 🛶😂 pic.twitter.com/C9r29V4FSt — Alison A (@AlisonBrux) May 4, 2020

Kayaking was included in the list of individual sports that the National Security Council said could be practised outdoors from 4 May.

The measure concerned only those who already owned a kayak, since kayak rental shops were still not allowed to reopen as they were classed as a touristic service.

The Brussels Times