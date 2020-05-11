 
Manneken Pis wears mask in solidarity with Belgians
Monday, 11 May, 2020
    Manneken Pis wears mask in solidarity with Belgians

    Monday, 11 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Brussels statue of Manneken Pis is wearing a custom-made face mask to show solidarity with the population in the fight against the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

    The face mask is a gesture of support to all health care workers, the volunteers who work to make masks and protective clothing daily, and the Belgians who are asked to wear a mask as part of the exit strategy, according to the Belga press agency.

    In the past days and weeks, Manneken Pis has worn a mask a few times before, but they were put on by people who crawled over the fence.

    This time, the boy has an official mask that really fits him. “It is not an official costume of Manneken Pis. According to the guidelines, it should include shoes and a body,” said Brussels Alderman for Culture and Tourism, Delphine Houba.

    The mask was made by the fashion house Maison Degand and is decorated with the Belgian flag and small red hearts.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

