Manneken Pis wears mask in solidarity with Belgians...

The Brussels statue of Manneken Pis is wearing a custom-made face mask to show solidarity with the population in the fight against the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

The face mask is a gesture of support to all health care workers, the volunteers who work to make masks and protective clothing daily, and the Belgians who are asked to wear a mask as part of the exit strategy, according to the Belga press agency.

In the past days and weeks, Manneken Pis has worn a mask a few times before, but they were put on by people who crawled over the fence.

This time, the boy has an official mask that really fits him. “It is not an official costume of Manneken Pis. According to the guidelines, it should include shoes and a body,” said Brussels Alderman for Culture and Tourism, Delphine Houba.

Notre célèbre ketje se montre solidaire des #Belges invité.e.s à porter un masque dans le cadre du plan de déconfinement. 😍 #MannekenPis porte désormais un masque confectionné sur-mesure. #Bruxelles pic.twitter.com/9EPEFloV0r — Delphine Houba (@DelphineHouba) May 11, 2020

The mask was made by the fashion house Maison Degand and is decorated with the Belgian flag and small red hearts.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times