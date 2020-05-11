Lockdown party with 17 people shut down in Brussels

The police shut down a lockdown party at which 17 people were present in the centre of Brussels on Saturday.

The Brussels-Capital Ixelles police zone stopped a lockdown party around 11:30 PM on Saturday in the Rue du Vautour in the Brussels’ city centre.

The partygoers present defended themselves by stating that it was a family gathering, reports Bruzz.

From the street, the police could clearly see that there was a lot of movement in the apartment and officers had to knock several times, and order the people inside to open the door. After insisting, the only person registered at the address finally opened the door, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

17 people were present in the apartment. Most of them hid to avoid getting caught by the police, one of them between the fridge and another piece of furniture, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

For each of them, an official report was drawn up.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times