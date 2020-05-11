 
Lockdown party with 17 people shut down in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 11 May, 2020
Latest News:
Lockdown party with 17 people shut down in...
Experiment shows how fast coronavirus spreads at the...
Coronavirus: Germany earmarks €750 million on vaccine development...
Shopping queues ‘not very encouraging,’ fears De Block...
42% less traffic in Brussels than before lockdown...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 11 May 2020
    Lockdown party with 17 people shut down in Brussels
    Experiment shows how fast coronavirus spreads at the table
    Coronavirus: Germany earmarks €750 million on vaccine development
    Shopping queues ‘not very encouraging,’ fears De Block
    42% less traffic in Brussels than before lockdown
    Belgian beer production dropped 50% in April
    Belgian Mayors agree to phased reopening of beaches, despite grievances
    Coronavirus: survey could help predict effect on real estate
    Coronavirus: no professional sports in England before 1 June
    STIB drivers demand cleaned cars and limited passengers
    Real Madrid resumes training with Eden Hazard
    Police seek witness who didn’t report man jumping on tracks
    How coronavirus impacts Belgian pension tax statements
    After the crisis: Proposals for a European Health Union
    Zara, Primark, IKEA: Where Belgians shopped on day one of shop reopening
    Flanders proposes phased plan to restart events in Belgium
    Potential links between Kawasaki children disease and Covid-19 reported in New York
    Europe’s first guide horse retires after poisoning
    Lockdown: quiet reopening for Brussels shops
    Elderly remain at risk despite easing measures
    View more

    Lockdown party with 17 people shut down in Brussels

    Monday, 11 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The police shut down a lockdown party at which 17 people were present in the centre of Brussels on Saturday.

    The Brussels-Capital Ixelles police zone stopped a lockdown party around 11:30 PM on Saturday in the Rue du Vautour in the Brussels’ city centre.

    The partygoers present defended themselves by stating that it was a family gathering, reports Bruzz.

    From the street, the police could clearly see that there was a lot of movement in the apartment and officers had to knock several times, and order the people inside to open the door. After insisting, the only person registered at the address finally opened the door, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

    17 people were present in the apartment. Most of them hid to avoid getting caught by the police, one of them between the fridge and another piece of furniture, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    For each of them, an official report was drawn up.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job