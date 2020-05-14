Billy Bike wants to be the STIB of shared mobility

A number of Billy Bikes were painted during the Belgian National Holiday this year. Credit: Billy Bike/ Facebook.

The Brussels platform of shared electric bikes Billy Bike has launched a participatory fundraising campaign to become “a real public transport”, it announced Thursday.

More than €100,000 has been raised so far. The company gave current users early access to the campaign through an email campaign across the week.

The ambition of the platform created in 2017 is to involve as many Brussels residents as possible in its development. “Our dream is to become a real public transport, like the Stib, but for shared mobility,” explained CEO Pierre de Schaetzen. “Having thousands of Brussels residents as shareholders is a first step in this direction.”

Via the crowdfunding platform Spreds, it is possible to become a shareholder with an investment of €50. The company will use the funds raised to support its growth and expand its fleet and its area of activity.

Billy Bike launched its service to the public in 2019 with a fleet of 600 bikes, accessible via its mobile application over a quarter of the Brussels-Capital Region. The platform has registered 10,000 users and more than 100,000 rentals in one year of activity.

It was one of the first services providing e-bikes in Brussels, beating Uber Jump’s arrival in the city by several months.

Despite the crisis linked to the coronavirus, the company reports having tripled its turnover between March and April.

