€114 million worth of cannabis seized from Brussels food market

Federal police seized over €100 million worth of cannabis in a raid of a produce market in Brussels, the public prosecutor’s office confirmed Wednesday.

Special units with the federal police swept the Mabru wholesale market in Laeken, which runs at night and into the early morning hours and is largely frequented by professional food retailers.

The raid took place on Monday but was reported by Francophone daily La Dernière Heure and confirmed by the Brussels’ prosecutors offices on Wednesday, Bruzz reports.

Authorities said they estimated that they had seized at least 11.5 tons of cannabis, of an estimated worth of around €114 million.

Six people were arrested during the raid and brought in for questioning. They can be held for 48 hours for interrogation, after which authorities decide if they will be placed under arrest.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times