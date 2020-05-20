 
Internet issues in Brussels resolved
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 20 May, 2020
Latest News:
Internet issues in Brussels resolved...
VRT poll: coronavirus measures losing support...
Rolls-Royce to cut 9,000 aviation jobs...
Belgium begins new drug trials on 50 Covid-19...
Social agreement reached with service-cheques sector...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 20 May 2020
    Internet issues in Brussels resolved
    VRT poll: coronavirus measures losing support
    Rolls-Royce to cut 9,000 aviation jobs
    Belgium begins new drug trials on 50 Covid-19 patients
    Social agreement reached with service-cheques sector
    Coronavirus: British Labour Party cancels annual conference
    Three injured in Antwerp high street stabbing brawl
    Coronavirus: One in four intensive care patients did not survive
    World Health Assembly calls on WHO to evaluate the response to the coronavirus
    Most people follow rules on Brussels public transport
    Mosques remain closed during end of Ramadan feast
    European health experts underestimated coronavirus in February
    Coastal city sets up beach reservation system
    EU and Russia support WHO after Trump threats
    Coronavirus baby boom: Indonesia expects 420,000 more babies
    STIB bus driver tests positive for coronavirus
    Europe-wide protests against Shell as shareholders meet
    Over half of coronavirus patients say they caught virus at work: survey
    Flemish school gives children hoops for social distance
    €114 million worth of cannabis seized from Brussels food market
    View more

    Internet issues in Brussels resolved

    Wednesday, 20 May 2020
    © Belga
    Belgium’s extremely poor Internet connection, highlighted by the ITU Development Index, is a matter of serious concern.
    © Belga

    Customers who still don’t have internet have been asked to reset their routers after thousands of Telenet customers were left cut off after a fault in the network.

    Since 2:00 PM on Monday customers across Brussels had reported the loss of the internet, with the issue particularly bad in the city centre. “A fibre optic cable has been accidentally cut at a construction site, and it takes time to find a solution,” explained Telenet.

    This issue should now be resolved, Telenet announced, adding that 95% of cases were fixed by Tuesday evening. The remainder were fixed by midnight.

    Related News

    “So everything has to get going again, and if that doesn’t work right away, we invite our customers to just switch off their modems and restart them,” says Telenet.

    The company offered apologies for the inconvenience, which came at a particularly difficult time as internet connections have proven vital for people working at home.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job