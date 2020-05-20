Internet issues in Brussels resolved...

Customers who still don’t have internet have been asked to reset their routers after thousands of Telenet customers were left cut off after a fault in the network.
Since 2:00 PM on Monday customers across Brussels had reported the loss of the internet, with the issue particularly bad in the city centre. “A fibre optic cable has been accidentally cut at a construction site, and it takes time to find a solution,” explained Telenet.
This issue should now be resolved, Telenet announced, adding that 95% of cases were fixed by Tuesday evening. The remainder were fixed by midnight.