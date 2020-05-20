 
Ban on evictions in Brussels extended until 31 August
Wednesday, 20 May, 2020
    Ban on evictions in Brussels extended until 31 August

    Wednesday, 20 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The ban on evicting people from their homes in Brussels, that was put in place at the start of the lockdown, has been extended until 31 August because of the coronavirus crisis.

    The ban on evictions has been in place since 17 March and has been extended once before. In practice, the measure means that all judicial and administrative decisions ordering evictions are automatically suspended.

    In March, Nawal announced that the ban could be extended until 31 August if the coronavirus crisis proved it necessary.

    The Region established a moratorium that makes it impossible for creditors to recover from the debtor’s assets for a certain period of time.

    “It is essential to continue to protect the tenants who are most weakened by the crisis,” said Brussels State Secretary for Housing, Nawal Ben Hamou told Bruzz. “In particular, this protection measure will allow the tenants concerned to benefit from a degree of stability pending the granting of social assistance or a rehousing solution,” she added.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

