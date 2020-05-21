 
Ascension Day: What’s open in Belgium?
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 21 May, 2020
Latest News:
Ascension Day: What’s open in Belgium?...
Catholics take legal action to overturn ban on...
Greece opens up to tourism...
Confirmed: People can visit their second home again...
Italy to reopen all airports...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 21 May 2020
    Ascension Day: What’s open in Belgium?
    Catholics take legal action to overturn ban on open services
    Greece opens up to tourism
    Confirmed: People can visit their second home again
    Italy to reopen all airports
    Ban on evictions in Brussels extended until 31 August
    Charleroi airport will resume flights in June
    Second coronavirus peak not certain, says leading intensivist
    Brussels distributes first 800,000 masks from Wednesday
    Ukraine-Russia peace summit delayed until after pandemic
    Brussels post staff stop work in protest of mounting workloads
    EU adopts short-term employment scheme in record time
    Gas and electricity prices continue to drop
    Brussels civil servants to keep teleworking into June
    Brussels Airlines wants structural, not temporary solutions
    Place De Brouckère to become fully car-free from May 25
    German cafe uses pool noodles to enforce social distance
    Germany tightens rules for foreign healthcare investors
    Brussels Airlines pilots propose 45% pay cut
    Police seize cars, motorbikes and cash in drugs enquiry
    View more

    Ascension Day: What’s open in Belgium?

    Thursday, 21 May 2020
    Credit: Pixnio

    With Ascension kicking off a long weekend for many people, the coronavirus crisis sees even more businesses in Belgium closed than on a normal bank holiday.

    As with other public holidays, public and administration services, such as postal services, will not operate, and neither will banks.

    Restaurants, bars and cafes are still closed, and will not open again before 8 June, at the earliest.

    Carrefour shops will be open on Thursday, as well as some of Delhaize’s smaller Shop’n’Go markets, but Aldi, Lidl and Colruyt shops will remain mostly closed.

    Most shopping malls and retail shops will be shut down as well, including the Woluwe Shopping Center and Docks Bruxsel. They will, however, not stay closed for the long weekend, and open their doors again on Friday and Saturday.

    Most other stores on the Rue Neuve in Brussels, will also close their doors on Thursday, but reopen again on Friday. Others, such as vintage clothing shops Melting Pot Kilo at the Bourse and the Marolles, however, remain open.

    Museums have been allowed to reopen again from 18 May, but many of them, such as the Horta Museum, the Museum of the City of Brussels and the MIMA, announced that they would wait for later dates.

    Others, among which the Royal Museum of Fine Arts, the Van Buuren Museum, and the Africa Museum will receive visitors. Tickets will have to be bought online and in advance, to comply with the strict conditions of the National Security Council.

    Parks will also be open, but sitting down, picnicking or sunbathing is not allowed. Enjoying the sun will only be possible while exercising.

    Additionally, most delivery or takeaway restaurants, including most frites shops and Gaston’s Ice Cream in Sainte-Catherine, will also be open.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job