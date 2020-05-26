 
Robot enforces social distancing in Brussels hospital
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 26 May, 2020
Latest News:
Robot enforces social distancing in Brussels hospital...
Italy pushes coordinated reopening of European borders...
Ryanair will operate 40% of flights from July...
Over 5.5 million coronavirus cases worldwide...
Belgium in Brief: New Metro? New Lockdown?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 26 May 2020
    Robot enforces social distancing in Brussels hospital
    Italy pushes coordinated reopening of European borders
    Ryanair will operate 40% of flights from July
    Over 5.5 million coronavirus cases worldwide
    Belgium in Brief: New Metro? New Lockdown?
    Children could sit closer together in class from June
    Germany considers lifting travel warnings for 31 countries
    Former police union boss fined for putting wife on union payroll
    Belgian webshops catching up with foreign competitors
    Coronavirus: 198 new infections, 39 hospital admissions in Belgium
    WHO drops antimalarial drug from global coronavirus trials
    Over 8% of Belgian healthcare workers present Covid-19 antibodies
    200 Brussels bars and restaurants ask to extend terraces
    Luxembourg to reopen HoReCa and cinemas
    Antwerp nursing home hit by new coronavirus outbreak
    Solidarity and innovation key as economies settle into post-coronavirus realities
    ‘Strict measures’ prevent coronavirus outbreaks in Belgian abattoirs
    Youth federations relieved that summer camps are allowed
    Brussels is one step closer to a new metro line
    STIB wants to test all employees after death of driver
    View more

    Robot enforces social distancing in Brussels hospital

    Tuesday, 26 May 2020
    Credit: UZ Brussel

    The UZ Brussel university hospital will test its social robot, Pepper, to enforce the distance measures among patients and visitors this week.

    The robot, which speaks Dutch and French, will assist the reception staff to remind patients who come in for consultations of the basic principles to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19). Making sure everyone adheres to the measures is an important part of ensuring that the hospital remains a safe environment, both for patients and staff.

    It will greet patients before they register at reception, and explain the measures. Everything will happen contactless. Hearing-impaired people can follow the information on the screen on the robot’s chest, the hospital explained.

    Credit: UZ Brussel

    The aim is that the robot will take over a large part of the essential, but very repetitive, task of the reception staff, allowing them to focus even more on the reception of vulnerable people who need help, the hospital stated.

    Related News:

     

    To deploy Pepper in the hospital, the UZ Brussel collaborated with the robotics research centre Brubotics of the Free University of Brussels (VUB). The robot is programmed to focus on social interaction with people, in this case, patients who come in for a consultation.

    The first week will be a test week, in which the robot will be monitored closely by human supervisors. This way, patients and staff have some time to get used to the presence of the robot in the hospital.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times